West China Cement Announces Extraordinary General Meeting for Key Approvals

An update from West China Cement ( (HK:2233) ) is now available.

West China Cement Limited has announced an extraordinary general meeting to be held on August 14, 2025, in Hong Kong. The meeting will address the approval and ratification of several agreements, including an Equity Transfer Agreement and multiple Asset Purchase Agreements (APA B, C, and D). This meeting is significant for the company as it involves key transactions that could impact its operational strategies and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2233) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target.

More about West China Cement

West China Cement Limited is a company incorporated in Jersey, primarily operating in the cement industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on producing and supplying cement products.

Average Trading Volume: 44,437,470

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.94B



