Wesfarmers Announces Special Dividend as Part of Capital Management Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wesfarmers Limited ( (AU:WES) ) has shared an announcement.

Wesfarmers Limited announced an update regarding its special dividend, which is part of the 2025 capital management initiative. Shareholders approved the capital return component at the Annual General Meeting, with a payment of $1.10 scheduled for December 4, 2025. Eligible shareholders can participate in the Dividend Investment Plan for the special dividend, although this does not apply to the capital return component. The announcement highlights the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and maintaining a strategic focus on capital management.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WES) stock is a Hold with a A$92.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wesfarmers Limited stock, see the AU:WES Stock Forecast page.

More about Wesfarmers Limited

Wesfarmers Limited is a diversified conglomerate operating in various industries, including retail, chemicals, fertilizers, and industrial and safety products. The company focuses on delivering shareholder value through strategic investments and capital management initiatives.

YTD Price Performance: 20.37%

Average Trading Volume: 1,566,163

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$95.32B

For detailed information about WES stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue