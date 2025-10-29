Wesfarmers Achieves Record Profit and Announces Special Shareholder Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wesfarmers Limited ( (AU:WES) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wesfarmers Limited reported a record net profit after tax of $2.7 billion, a 3.8% increase from the previous year, showcasing the strength of its diversified business model. The company announced increased dividends and a special distribution to shareholders, supported by recent divestments. Despite challenges in some divisions, Wesfarmers maintains a strong balance sheet, allowing for future investments and continued shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WES) stock is a Buy with a A$99.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wesfarmers Limited stock, see the AU:WES Stock Forecast page.

Wesfarmers Limited is a diversified conglomerate operating in various sectors including retail, chemicals, energy, and fertilizers. The company is known for its strong presence in the Australian market, with key businesses such as Bunnings, Kmart Group, Officeworks, and Wesfarmers Health contributing to its robust performance.

Average Trading Volume: 1,561,457

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$106.9B

