WESCO International Reports Record Sales and Optimism

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

WESCO International Reports Record Sales and Optimism

WESCO International Reports Record Sales and Optimism

Wesco International ((WCC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

WESCO International’s latest earnings call painted a picture of robust growth and optimism, despite facing certain challenges. The company reported strong sales growth across its segments, particularly in data centers, and improved earnings per share. However, challenges remain in the utility segment and a reduced free cash flow outlook. Despite these hurdles, the company’s positive outlook and raised guidance suggest an overall strong performance.

Record Sales Growth

WESCO achieved an all-time record for quarterly sales at $6.2 billion, with organic sales growth of 12% in Q3. This marks the fourth consecutive quarter of accelerating momentum, showcasing the company’s ability to maintain strong growth trajectories.

Data Center Segment Surge

The data center segment was a standout performer, with sales setting another quarterly record at $1.2 billion, up 60% year-over-year. This impressive growth now represents 19% of total company sales, with trailing 12-month data center sales nearing $4 billion.

Improved Earnings per Share

WESCO’s adjusted earnings per share grew by 9.5% year-over-year and 16% sequentially. This improvement was driven by enhanced operating performance, reflecting the company’s effective management strategies.

Raised Full Year Outlook

In light of increased business momentum, WESCO raised its full-year outlook for organic sales growth to 8-9%, along with adjustments to EBITDA and EPS. This upward revision underscores the company’s confidence in its growth trajectory.

Reduced Free Cash Flow Outlook

Despite the positive sales growth, WESCO reduced its full-year free cash flow outlook. This adjustment is attributed to increased working capital requirements, which are necessary to support rising demand and sales growth rates.

Utility Segment Challenges

The utility segment continues to face challenges, with public power softness and competitive pressures leading to lower gross margins. This remains a key area of concern for the company.

Gross Margin Contraction

WESCO experienced a gross margin contraction of 80 basis points to 21.3% year-over-year. This reflects ongoing project and product mix dynamics that the company is navigating.

Forward-Looking Guidance

WESCO’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, with significant growth reported across various metrics. The company anticipates continued strong performance into 2026, driven by secular growth trends in digitalization, electrification, and supply chain resiliency. Despite lowering its free cash flow outlook, WESCO’s raised expectations for organic sales growth, adjusted EBITDA, and EPS highlight a positive future outlook.

In summary, WESCO International’s earnings call reflects a strong performance with record sales and improved earnings, despite challenges in specific segments. The company’s raised guidance and positive outlook suggest continued growth and resilience, making it a company to watch in the coming years.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement