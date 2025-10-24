WesBanco Reports Strong Q3 2025 Financial Performance

WesBanco ( (WSBC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information WesBanco presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

WesBanco, Inc. is a diversified, multi-state bank holding company headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia, offering a wide range of financial services including retail and commercial banking, trust, brokerage, wealth management, and insurance services across a nine-state footprint.

In its third quarter of 2025 financial results, WesBanco reported a significant increase in net income, reaching $81 million compared to $34.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. This growth was driven by a strong net interest margin of 3.53% and substantial deposit growth that fully funded loan growth.

Key financial highlights include a 52% year-over-year increase in total loans to $18.9 billion and a 53.8% rise in total deposits to $21.3 billion, largely due to the acquisition of Premier Financial Corp. (PFC) and organic growth. The company’s efficiency ratio improved to 55.1%, aided by expense synergies from the PFC acquisition and a strategic focus on cost management. Additionally, WesBanco’s Trust and Investment Services assets under management reached a record $7.7 billion.

Looking ahead, WesBanco is focused on optimizing its financial center network to align with evolving customer preferences, which includes the closure of 27 locations in early 2026. The company remains committed to enhancing its digital banking offerings and maintaining strong credit quality metrics, positioning itself for sustained growth and value creation.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue