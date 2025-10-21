WeRide Inc. Reports Increased Revenue but Rising Losses in H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WeRide ( (WRD) ) has provided an update.

WeRide Inc. reported its unaudited financial results for the six months ending June 30, 2025, showing a significant increase in total revenue from RMB 150,298,000 in 2024 to RMB 199,615,000 in 2025. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a substantial operating loss of RMB 890,077,000, up from RMB 698,983,000 in the previous year, primarily due to increased research and development expenses. This financial performance highlights the company’s ongoing investment in technology development, which may impact its short-term profitability but is crucial for maintaining its competitive edge in the autonomous driving sector.

Spark’s Take on WRD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WRD is a Neutral.

WeRide Inc.’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by declining revenues and persistent losses. Technical analysis provides some support, but the valuation remains unattractive due to negative earnings. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits additional context.

More about WeRide

WeRide Inc. operates in the autonomous driving industry, focusing on developing self-driving technology and solutions. The company is based in Guangzhou, China, and is known for its innovative approaches in the field of autonomous vehicles.

Average Trading Volume: 7,338,106

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $2.95B

