Wendy’s Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results Amid Global Growth

Wendy’s Company ( (WEN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wendy’s Company presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The Wendy’s Company, a prominent player in the fast-food industry, is known for its fresh, made-to-order hamburgers and a variety of popular menu items, operating over 7,000 restaurants globally. In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Wendy’s highlighted a mixed performance with global systemwide sales experiencing a slight decline of 2.6%, while international sales saw a robust growth of 8.6%. The company opened 54 new restaurants, contributing to a total of 172 new additions by the end of the quarter. Despite a decrease in net income to $44.3 million, adjusted EBITDA saw a modest increase of 2.1% to $138 million. Key financial metrics revealed a decline in U.S. systemwide sales due to lower same-restaurant sales, although international growth and new openings provided a positive offset. The company also returned $40.7 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Wendy’s launched ‘Project Fresh,’ aiming at brand revitalization and operational excellence to drive growth in the U.S. market. Looking ahead, Wendy’s management remains focused on executing strategic initiatives to enhance value for franchisees and shareholders, with a reaffirmed outlook of adjusted EBITDA between $505 to $525 million and adjusted earnings per share ranging from $0.82 to $0.89.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue