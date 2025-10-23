Welspun Investments Confirms Regulatory Compliance for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd. ( (IN:WELINV) ) has provided an announcement.

Welspun Investments and Commercials Limited has announced its compliance with the SEBI (Depositories and Participants) Regulations, 2018. The company has submitted a certificate from NSDL Database Management Limited, confirming adherence to Regulation 74(5) for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, which is crucial for maintaining regulatory standards and ensuring transparency in its operations.

More about Welspun Investments & Commercials Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 4.44B INR

For detailed information about WELINV stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

