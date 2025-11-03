Wellnex Life Targets Loan Repayment Schedule Finalization

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Wellnex Life Ltd ( (AU:WNX) ).

Wellnex Life Limited announced that they are working towards finalizing a repayment schedule for a loan provided by Zack Bozinovski and his wife, with an expected conclusion by 7 November 2025. This update indicates ongoing negotiations and potential financial implications for Wellnex, as the company seeks to resolve outstanding financial commitments, which could impact its financial stability and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WNX) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Wellnex Life Ltd stock, see the AU:WNX Stock Forecast page.

More about Wellnex Life Ltd

YTD Price Performance: -67.39%

Average Trading Volume: 69,144

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.64M

