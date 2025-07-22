WELLNEO SUGAR Co., Ltd. Announces Treasury Share Disposition for Director Compensation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from WELLNEO SUGAR Co.Ltd. ( (JP:2117) ) is now available.

WELLNEO SUGAR Co., Ltd. has announced the disposition of treasury shares as part of a performance-linked restricted share compensation plan for its directors. The plan aims to align the interests of directors with shareholders by linking compensation to performance indicators, such as return on equity, and is designed to motivate directors to enhance the company’s business performance and corporate value. The impact on the company’s share dilution is minimal, and the move is seen as a strategic effort to improve operational efficiency and shareholder value.

WELLNEO SUGAR Co., Ltd. operates in the sugar industry and focuses on producing and distributing sugar-related products. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is led by President Koji Yamamoto.

