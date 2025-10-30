Wellchange Holdings Granted 180-Day Nasdaq Compliance Extension

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Wellchange Holdings Company Limited ( (WCT) ) is now available.

On October 28, 2025, Wellchange Holdings Company Limited received a notice from Nasdaq granting an additional 180-day period until April 27, 2026, to comply with the minimum bid price requirement of $1.00 per share. This extension follows a previous notification in April 2025 regarding non-compliance. The company’s shares will continue to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market during this period. Wellchange intends to meet the requirement, potentially through a reverse stock split, to avoid delisting, though no immediate impact on trading is expected.

More about Wellchange Holdings Company Limited

Wellchange Holdings Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based enterprise software solution services provider. The company operates through its subsidiary, Wching Tech Ltd Co, offering customized software solutions, cloud-based SaaS platforms, and white-label software design and development services. It focuses on empowering small and medium businesses to enhance digital transformation, optimize productivity, and improve customer experiences with its integrated ERP software solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,287,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.49M

