Weimob Inc. Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Weimob ( (HK:2013) ).

Weimob Inc. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 20, 2025, to review and approve the company’s interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the potential declaration of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and reflect the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2013) stock is a Sell with a HK$1.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Weimob stock, see the HK:2013 Stock Forecast page.

More about Weimob

Weimob Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating primarily in the technology sector. It focuses on providing digital solutions and services, likely targeting businesses looking to enhance their online presence and operational efficiency.

YTD Price Performance: -37.92%

Average Trading Volume: 114,171,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$7.27B

See more data about 2013 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue