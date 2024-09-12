Weihai City Commercial Bank Changes Domicile

Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9677) has released an update.

Weihai City Commercial Bank Co., Ltd. has successfully completed its domicile change following the approval of the National Financial Regulatory Administration Shandong Office. The bank’s new registered address is now at No. 137A, Qingdao North Road, Weihai City, Shandong Province, as confirmed by the recent registration with industrial and commercial administrations. This strategic move comes after the bank’s announcements and the 2023 Annual General Meeting poll results.

For further insights into HK:9677 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.