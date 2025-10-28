Wee Hur Holdings Launches S$175 Million Fixed Rate Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wee Hur Holdings Ltd. ( (SG:E3B) ) has provided an update.

Wee Hur Holdings Ltd. has announced the launch and pricing of its inaugural S$175 million fixed rate notes due in 2030, under its S$500 million multicurrency medium term note programme. This strategic financial move, managed by DBS Bank Ltd., United Overseas Bank Limited, and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co., Ltd. Singapore Branch, aims to strengthen the company’s financial positioning and attract institutional and accredited investors, potentially impacting its market standing and stakeholder interests.

More about Wee Hur Holdings Ltd.

Wee Hur Holdings Ltd. is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating within the construction and property development industry. The company is involved in various projects and services, focusing on expanding its market presence through strategic financial initiatives.

Average Trading Volume: 7,033,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$689.4M

