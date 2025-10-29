Webuy Global Shifts Focus to Travel Amid Revenue Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Webuy Global ( (WBUY) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Webuy Global Ltd reported a significant decrease in total revenue for the first half of 2025, dropping by 67.6% compared to the same period in 2024. This decline was largely due to a substantial reduction in grocery sales in Indonesia and Singapore, as the company strategically shifted its focus towards the travel segment, which showed a 438.9% increase in packaged-tour sales in Indonesia. The strategic shift aims to capitalize on higher-margin travel services, aligning with evolving market trends and enhancing long-term profitability, despite short-term challenges such as airfare volatility.

The most recent analyst rating on (WBUY) stock is a Sell with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Webuy Global stock, see the WBUY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WBUY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WBUY is a Underperform.

Webuy Global’s overall stock score is primarily impacted by its poor financial performance, characterized by high leverage, negative cash flow, and operational inefficiencies. Technical indicators provide mixed signals, and the negative P/E ratio highlights valuation concerns. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on WBUY stock, click here.

More about Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd operates in the e-commerce and travel industry, primarily offering online grocery sales through its Webuy mobile app and packaged tours. The company focuses on markets in Singapore and Indonesia.

Average Trading Volume: 118,444

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $3.11M

See more insights into WBUY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue