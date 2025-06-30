Webuy Global Integrates Stablecoin Payments with Coinbase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Webuy Global ( (WBUY) ) has shared an announcement.

Webuy Global Ltd., a Southeast Asian e-commerce and travel technology company, has integrated Coinbase Commerce to accept stablecoin payments, including USDC, for its travel packages and products. Announced on June 30, 2025, this move positions Webuy at the forefront of travel technology and digital payments, offering a borderless, instant, and cost-efficient experience for global customers. The integration aims to eliminate cross-border payment friction and open new opportunities in crypto-friendly markets, particularly benefiting Webuy’s travel brand WeTrip by reducing FX risks and streamlining transactions.

More about Webuy Global

Webuy Global Ltd. is a technology-driven company focused on transforming community e-commerce and travel across Southeast Asia. The company enhances its group-buy model with predictive AI, personalized recommendations, and community-led engagement, while its travel vertical offers curated itineraries and real-time support through its proprietary AI Travel Consultant.

