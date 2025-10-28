Webuy Global Announces Leadership Changes in October 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Webuy Global ( (WBUY) ) has shared an announcement.

Webuy Global Ltd announced significant changes in its leadership team in October 2025. On September 25, 2025, Mr. Heng Wee Koon resigned as an independent director. Subsequently, on October 22, 2025, Ms. Amanda Guo Jie was appointed as an independent director and chair of the audit committee, bringing nearly two decades of experience in financial management and advisory. On October 23, 2025, Ms. Catherine Phang Ai Lian resigned as Chief Financial Officer to become Chief Operating Officer, and Mr. Youyi Zhang was appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer. These changes reflect the company’s strategic focus on strengthening its financial governance and operational leadership.

