Webster Financial Adjusts Compensation for CFO Neal Holland

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Webster Financial ( (WBS) ) is now available.

On October 23, 2025, Webster Financial Corporation’s Board of Directors approved compensation adjustments for Senior Executive Vice President and CFO Neal Holland. The adjustments include a $500,000 grant of restricted stock and revised salary and incentive targets, recognizing his contributions to the company’s strategic plan.

The most recent analyst rating on (WBS) stock is a Buy with a $68.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Webster Financial stock, see the WBS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WBS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WBS is a Outperform.

Webster Financial’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call insights are offset by bearish technical indicators and challenges in maintaining net interest margins. The stock’s valuation is reasonable, providing a balanced investment outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on WBS stock, click here.

More about Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates in the financial industry, offering a range of banking and financial services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 1,390,365

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $9.29B

See more data about WBS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue