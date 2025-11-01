Weave Communications Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Weave Communications, Inc. ((WEAV)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call for Weave Communications, Inc. showcased a positive sentiment, highlighting strong revenue growth, profitability, and notable advancements in AI and payment solutions. Despite these achievements, the company acknowledged challenges in retention metrics and staffing within healthcare practices, which they are actively addressing through product innovation.

Revenue Growth and Profitability

Weave Communications reported impressive financial results for Q3 2025, with revenue reaching $61.3 million, representing a 17.1% year-over-year growth. This marks the 15th consecutive quarter where the company has exceeded the top end of its revenue guidance. Additionally, the gross margin hit a record high of 73%, and Weave generated $5 million in free cash flow, underscoring its strong financial health and operational efficiency.

AI and Product Advancements

The company has made significant strides in AI-powered solutions, particularly in patient engagement and automation. Innovations such as the AI receptionist and Call Intelligence features are revolutionizing healthcare practices by enhancing patient experiences and streamlining operations.

Expansion in Specialty Medical and Mid-Market

Weave’s expansion into specialty medical verticals has yielded record results, including a major contract with a 600+ location specialty medical group. These sectors continue to serve as robust growth engines for the company, contributing significantly to its overall success.

Payments Growth

Payments revenue has been a standout performer, growing at more than double the rate of total revenue growth. This surge is driven by new features like surcharging and bulk payment options, reinforcing the payments platform as a key growth driver for Weave.

Challenges in Retention Metrics

Despite the positive financial performance, Weave faced challenges with net revenue retention, which declined after the effects of a previous price increase diminished. Additionally, higher churn rates were observed in specialty medical verticals due to newer integrations.

Staffing Challenges in Healthcare

The company identified staffing challenges within healthcare practices, with over 70% of SMB healthcare practices struggling to hire and retain front desk staff. This issue impacts patient communication and operational efficiency, prompting Weave to focus on innovative solutions to mitigate these challenges.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Weave has raised its full-year revenue guidance to $238-$239 million and updated its non-GAAP operating income guidance to $3.3-$4.3 million. The company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, driven by robust financial metrics, advancements in AI solutions, and continued success in specialty medical verticals.

In conclusion, Weave Communications’ earnings call reflected a strong performance with significant revenue growth and profitability, driven by advancements in AI and payment solutions. While challenges in retention metrics and healthcare staffing were noted, the company is proactively addressing these issues through innovation. The forward-looking guidance suggests continued optimism for Weave’s future growth and success.

