Weave Communications Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Weave Communications Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Weave Communications Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Weave Communications, Inc. ((WEAV)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The recent earnings call for Weave Communications, Inc. showcased a positive sentiment, highlighting strong revenue growth, profitability, and notable advancements in AI and payment solutions. Despite these achievements, the company acknowledged challenges in retention metrics and staffing within healthcare practices, which they are actively addressing through product innovation.

Revenue Growth and Profitability

Weave Communications reported impressive financial results for Q3 2025, with revenue reaching $61.3 million, representing a 17.1% year-over-year growth. This marks the 15th consecutive quarter where the company has exceeded the top end of its revenue guidance. Additionally, the gross margin hit a record high of 73%, and Weave generated $5 million in free cash flow, underscoring its strong financial health and operational efficiency.

AI and Product Advancements

The company has made significant strides in AI-powered solutions, particularly in patient engagement and automation. Innovations such as the AI receptionist and Call Intelligence features are revolutionizing healthcare practices by enhancing patient experiences and streamlining operations.

Expansion in Specialty Medical and Mid-Market

Weave’s expansion into specialty medical verticals has yielded record results, including a major contract with a 600+ location specialty medical group. These sectors continue to serve as robust growth engines for the company, contributing significantly to its overall success.

Payments Growth

Payments revenue has been a standout performer, growing at more than double the rate of total revenue growth. This surge is driven by new features like surcharging and bulk payment options, reinforcing the payments platform as a key growth driver for Weave.

Challenges in Retention Metrics

Despite the positive financial performance, Weave faced challenges with net revenue retention, which declined after the effects of a previous price increase diminished. Additionally, higher churn rates were observed in specialty medical verticals due to newer integrations.

Staffing Challenges in Healthcare

The company identified staffing challenges within healthcare practices, with over 70% of SMB healthcare practices struggling to hire and retain front desk staff. This issue impacts patient communication and operational efficiency, prompting Weave to focus on innovative solutions to mitigate these challenges.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Weave has raised its full-year revenue guidance to $238-$239 million and updated its non-GAAP operating income guidance to $3.3-$4.3 million. The company remains optimistic about its growth trajectory, driven by robust financial metrics, advancements in AI solutions, and continued success in specialty medical verticals.

In conclusion, Weave Communications’ earnings call reflected a strong performance with significant revenue growth and profitability, driven by advancements in AI and payment solutions. While challenges in retention metrics and healthcare staffing were noted, the company is proactively addressing these issues through innovation. The forward-looking guidance suggests continued optimism for Weave’s future growth and success.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement