Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. ( (IN:WEALTH) ) has provided an update.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited has announced the scheduling of its 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on September 5, 2025, at 4:00 PM IST. The meeting will be conducted through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) in compliance with the regulations set by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. This announcement highlights the company’s adherence to regulatory requirements and its commitment to ensuring shareholder engagement through virtual means.

More about Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 9,590

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 13.19B INR

