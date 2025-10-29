Wealth First Expands Stake in Lakshya Asset Management

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Ltd. ( (IN:WEALTH) ) just unveiled an update.

Wealth First Portfolio Managers Limited, a company involved in portfolio management, has announced the acquisition of additional shares in its subsidiary, Lakshya Asset Management Private Limited. This acquisition, made through a preferential issue, involves 66,66,666 equity shares at a total consideration of Rs. 39.99 crore. As a result, Lakshya Asset Management has transitioned from a wholly-owned subsidiary to a subsidiary with 69.70% equity share capital and voting power held by Wealth First. This strategic move may impact the company’s operational control and influence within the subsidiary, potentially affecting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

