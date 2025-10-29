Waypoint REIT Updates on Ongoing Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Waypoint REIT Ltd. ( (AU:WPR) ) has shared an announcement.

Waypoint REIT has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 30, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 18,763,758 securities, with 319,124 bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative may impact the company’s market positioning by potentially increasing shareholder value and optimizing its capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:WPR) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Waypoint REIT Ltd. stock, see the AU:WPR Stock Forecast page.

More about Waypoint REIT Ltd.

Waypoint REIT is a company operating in the real estate investment trust (REIT) industry, focusing on owning and managing a portfolio of properties. The company primarily deals with fully paid ordinary units stapled securities, indicating a focus on investment in real estate assets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,700,352

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.8B

