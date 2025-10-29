Wayfair Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth and Profitability

Wayfair ( (W) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Wayfair presented to its investors.

Wayfair Inc., a leading e-commerce platform specializing in home goods, has reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, showcasing significant growth in both revenue and profitability. The company, known for its extensive range of home furnishings and decor, operates primarily in the online retail sector and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

In the third quarter of 2025, Wayfair achieved a total net revenue of $3.1 billion, marking an 8.1% increase from the previous year. Excluding the impact of exiting the German market, revenue growth was 9.0% year-over-year. The U.S. market contributed $2.7 billion to this figure, while international markets accounted for $389 million. The company also reported a gross profit of $934 million, representing 30% of total net revenue.

Key performance metrics highlighted in the report include a net loss of $99 million, with a Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $208 million, reflecting a 70% year-over-year growth. The Adjusted EBITDA margin reached 6.7%, the highest in Wayfair’s history outside of the pandemic period. The company also noted a 5.4% increase in orders delivered, totaling 9.8 million, with repeat customers placing 80.1% of these orders.

Despite a decrease in active customers to 21.2 million, Wayfair saw an increase in the average order value to $317 and a rise in net revenue per active customer to $578. The company maintains a strong liquidity position with $1.2 billion in cash and equivalents, and total liquidity of $1.7 billion.

Looking ahead, Wayfair’s management remains optimistic about future growth, emphasizing continued profitability through disciplined cost management and strategic investments. The company aims to leverage its strong market position and operational efficiencies to drive further expansion and customer engagement.

