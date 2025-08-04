Way2VAT Strengthens Governance with New Joint Company Secretary Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

WAY 2 VAT LTD ( (AU:W2V) ) has issued an update.

Way2VAT Ltd has announced the appointment of Mr. Ju-Yup (‘Jonathan’) Lee as Joint Company Secretary, enhancing its corporate governance team. This strategic appointment is expected to strengthen Way2VAT’s compliance and governance capabilities, potentially impacting its operations positively and reinforcing its position in the fintech industry.

More about WAY 2 VAT LTD

Way2VAT is a global fintech leader specializing in automated VAT/GST claim and return solutions, operating in over 40 countries and supporting more than 20 languages. The company, established in 2016 and headquartered in Tel Aviv, utilizes patented AI technology for its fully automated VAT reclaim platform, serving hundreds of enterprise businesses worldwide.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

See more data about W2V stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

