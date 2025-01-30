Wavestone Reports Robust Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Acquisitions and Challenges

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

Wavestone ( (FR:WAVE) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Wavestone has reported a significant revenue growth of 54% over the first nine months of its 2024/25 fiscal year, thanks to the integration of acquisitions and a stable activity rate, though organic growth remains modest at 1%. The firm has revised its annual targets, aiming for stable annual revenue and a recurring operating margin of 12.5%, despite facing increased pricing pressure and reduced demand for consulting services, particularly in Europe. Additionally, the temporary unavailability of Deputy CEO Patrick Hirigoyen is being managed under the company’s business continuity plan.

More about Wavestone

Wavestone is a consulting firm that operates in the professional services industry. The company focuses on delivering strategic and operational consulting services to its clients, with a market focus that includes Europe and the Americas, as evidenced by its acquisitions of Q_PERIOR in Germany and Aspirant Consulting in the United States.

YTD Price Performance: 7.10%

Average Trading Volume: 3,323

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: €1.13B

For detailed information about WAVE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.