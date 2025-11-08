Watts Water Technologies Reports Record Sales and Strategic Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Watts Water Technologies Reports Record Sales and Strategic Growth

Watts Water Technologies Reports Record Sales and Strategic Growth

Watts Water ((WTS)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Watts Water Technologies’ recent earnings call conveyed an optimistic sentiment, underscored by record-breaking sales and robust growth in the Americas. Despite facing challenges in Europe and the APMEA region, the company remains positive about its future, bolstered by strategic acquisitions like Haws Corporation. However, ongoing uncertainties related to tariffs and supply chain disruptions were acknowledged as potential hurdles.

Record Third Quarter Sales

Watts Water Technologies celebrated a milestone with its third quarter sales reaching $612 million, marking a record for the company. This impressive figure reflects a 13% growth on a reported basis and a 9% increase organically, showcasing the company’s strong market presence and effective strategies.

Strong Performance in Americas

The Americas region stood out with a remarkable 16% increase in reported sales and a 13% rise in organic sales. This growth was driven by favorable pricing, increased volume, and approximately $11 million in pull-forward demand, highlighting the region’s significant contribution to the company’s overall success.

Successful Acquisition of Haws Corporation

The acquisition of Haws Corporation is a strategic move for Watts, expected to contribute approximately $60 million in annual sales. This acquisition enhances Watts’ product offerings in emergency, safety, and hydration solutions, strengthening its market position and value proposition.

Increased Full Year Sales and Margin Outlook

Buoyed by the strong third quarter performance, Watts has revised its full year sales and margin outlook upwards. The company now anticipates organic sales growth of 4% to 5% and reported sales growth of 7% to 8%, reflecting its confidence in sustained growth.

Improved Margins Across All Segments

Watts reported a 140 basis point increase in adjusted EBITDA margin to 20.9%. Margin improvements were noted across all segments, with the Americas at 23.7%, Europe at 12.2%, and APMEA at 19.4%, indicating efficient cost management and operational effectiveness.

Decline in Europe Sales

Despite a 4% increase in reported sales, organic sales in Europe declined by 2%, attributed to market weakness that offset price benefits. This highlights the challenges faced in the region, impacting overall performance.

Challenges in APMEA Region

The APMEA region experienced a 1% decrease in reported sales and flat organic sales, with declines in China and New Zealand counterbalancing growth in Australia and the Middle East. This underscores the mixed performance and challenges in the region.

Tariff and Supply Chain Uncertainties

Watts continues to navigate an uncertain tariff environment, with an estimated $40 million in direct tariff costs anticipated for 2025. These challenges, along with supply chain disruptions, pose potential risks to the company’s operations.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Watts Water Technologies has provided an optimistic outlook for the remainder of 2025. The company expects continued strong performance, supported by strategic acquisitions and improved operating margins. With a raised sales growth outlook of 7%-8% and anticipated free cash flow conversion at or above 100% of net income, Watts is confident in delivering long-term shareholder value despite external uncertainties.

In summary, Watts Water Technologies’ earnings call highlighted a positive trajectory with record sales and strategic growth initiatives. While challenges in Europe and APMEA, along with tariff uncertainties, pose potential risks, the company’s robust performance in the Americas and strategic acquisitions provide a strong foundation for future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement