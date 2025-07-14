Waters Announces $17.5B Merger with BD’s Biosciences

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On July 14, 2025, Waters Corporation announced a definitive agreement to merge with BD’s Biosciences and Diagnostics Solutions business, creating a life science and diagnostics leader. The transaction, valued at approximately $17.5 billion, is expected to double Waters’ total addressable market to $40 billion and generate significant synergies, including $345 million in annualized EBITDA synergies by 2030. The merger aims to enhance market access, improve service support, and drive growth in high-growth adjacencies, with an anticipated pro forma revenue of $6.5 billion in 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (WAT) stock is a Hold with a $325.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Waters stock, see the WAT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on WAT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, WAT is a Outperform.

Waters Corporation exhibits strong financial performance with high profitability and effective cash flow management, although revenue growth is stagnant. Positive earnings guidance and strategic financial restructuring are favorable, but the stock’s high valuation and neutral technical indicators temper the overall score.

More about Waters

Waters Corporation operates in the life sciences industry, focusing on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and diagnostic solutions. The company is known for its pioneering technologies and has a strong market presence in regulated, high-volume testing environments.

Average Trading Volume: 488,462

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $21B

