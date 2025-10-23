Waste Connections Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Waste Connections ( (WCN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Waste Connections presented to its investors.

Waste Connections, Inc. is an integrated solid waste services company operating in the non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal sector, serving approximately nine million customers across the U.S. and Canada. The company also focuses on resource recovery through recycling and renewable fuels generation.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Waste Connections announced better-than-expected financial results, highlighting strong execution in improving operating trends and cost management. The company reported a revenue of $2.458 billion, surpassing expectations, and an adjusted EBITDA of $830.3 million, also above forecasts.

Key financial metrics for the third quarter included a net income of $286.3 million, or $1.11 per share, and an adjusted net income of $372.0 million, or $1.44 per share. The company also increased its regular quarterly dividend by 11.1% and completed share repurchases amounting to approximately 1% of shares outstanding. Year-to-date acquisitions have contributed approximately $300 million in annualized revenue.

Despite facing incremental commodity headwinds, Waste Connections maintained its full-year 2025 outlook, as previously provided in July. The company continues to focus on its growth strategy, supported by strong operating performance and free cash flow generation.

Looking ahead, Waste Connections remains well-positioned to fund its growth initiatives while increasing capital returns to shareholders, reflecting confidence in its strategic direction and operational capabilities.

