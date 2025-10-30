Warriedar Resources Reports Significant Project Advancements and Agrees to Acquisition by Capricorn Metals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Anova Metals Ltd. ( (AU:WA8) ) just unveiled an update.

Warriedar Resources Limited, an exploration company, has reported significant progress in its Golden Range and Fields Find Projects in Western Australia. The company has successfully extended high-grade antimony and gold shoots at the Ardmore pit and expanded gold mineralization at Windinne Well and M1. The company has also agreed to a transformational transaction with Capricorn Metals Ltd, which involves the acquisition of all Warriedar shares and options by Capricorn through Court-approved schemes of arrangement. The Warriedar board unanimously recommends securityholders vote in favor of the scheme, highlighting its potential benefits.

