Prediction: ‘Get Ready for New Highs,’ Says Analyst on IonQ Stock

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksFDA CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
FDA Calendar
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Prediction: ‘Get Ready for New Highs,’ Says Analyst on IonQ Stock

Prediction: ‘Get Ready for New Highs,’ Says Analyst on IonQ Stock

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) stock has gone against the grain last week — while most stocks have been losing ground, the quantum computing specialist surged 7% over the past two sessions following a standout Q3 beat-and-raise report. That move adds to an already impressive 168% gain over the past year.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The College Park, Maryland-based firm generated revenue of $39.9 million, amounting to a 221.5% year-over-year increase, significantly surpassing the Street’s estimate of $27.9 million and exceeding the top end of its guidance by 37%. Management attributed the strong performance to rising demand across quantum computing, sensing, networking, and cybersecurity applications. At the other end of the spectrum, adj. EPS came in at -$0.17, beating expectations by $0.03.

For the full year, the company now anticipates revenue between $106 million and $110 million, well above the $91.33 million consensus estimate and its prior guide of $82 million to $100 million. IonQ also reaffirmed its adj. EBITDA loss midpoint guidance, with an expected range of a $206 million to $216 million loss.

Additionally, IonQ called attention to several technical milestones in both qubit count and gate fidelity. The company reached #AQ64 (Algorithmic Qubits 64, reflecting effective computational capacity accounting for qubit count and fidelity) on its 100-qubit Tempo system, achieving this three months ahead of schedule, with #AQ64 capable of handling a computational space over 260 million times larger than the previous #AQ36 Forte system. On the fidelity front, IonQ achieved a two-qubit gate fidelity exceeding 99.99%, representing the highest level reported in the industry so far. This milestone was demonstrated on a prototype system utilizing an Electronic Qubit Control (EQC) architecture.

At the same time, the company seemed confident regarding its performance in Stage A of DARPA’s QBI program. Management noted that both IonQ and Oxford Ionics (which IonQ acquired in September) have received positive technical feedback from DARPA.

Scanning the print, Rosenblatt analyst John McPeake hails a “pivotal quarter,” emphasizing the disconnect between consensus forecasts and IonQ’s trajectory. “Street estimates for revenue growth over the period from 2025 to 2030 show almost 8,000bp of deceleration–the Q&A on the call suggested the reverse,” McPeake noted.

The analyst highlights the $2 billion equity raise in October, which increased IonQ’s cash position to more than $3 billion. With an estimated total cash burn of $0.9 billion through 2030 (when it should break even), McPeake believes the company will have sufficient liquidity to support its growth objectives.

“We think investors should own IONQ during this period of acceleration,” McPeake summed up, assigning the stock a Buy rating, while raising the price target from $70 to a joint Street-high of $100. Should the figure be met, investors will be pocketing returns of 69% a year from now.

Most analysts agree with the Rosenblatt stance; based on a mix of 7 Buys and 2 Holds, IONQ stock claims a Strong Buy consensus rating. Going by the $78.78 average price target, shares will appreciate by ~33% over the 12-month timeframe. (See IONQ stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement