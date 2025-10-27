Wanka Online Inc. Boosts Mobile Advertising Joint Venture with Capital Increase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wanka Online, Inc. ( (HK:1762) ) has issued an update.

Wanka Online Inc. has announced a capital increase in its joint venture, Suzhou Jinglan Cloud Technology Co., Ltd., with the introduction of a new investor, Suzhou Huanxiu Lake Xincheng Phase II Industrial Investment Fund. This capital increase, amounting to RMB60.0 million, aims to expand the joint venture’s mobile advertising business and support its rapid growth. Despite the changes in shareholding structure, Wanka Online will maintain its controlling interest, ensuring continued consolidation of the joint venture’s financial results into its own statements.

More about Wanka Online, Inc.

Wanka Online Inc. operates in the technology sector, focusing on mobile advertising. The company is involved in joint ventures to expand its market presence and enhance its service offerings.

Average Trading Volume: 16,111,641

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.5B

