Wanjia Group Holdings Renews Office Lease in Kowloon

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:0401) ) has provided an update.

Wanjia Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced the renewal of its tenancy agreement for office premises in Kowloon, Hong Kong. The new lease term will run from February 2026 to February 2029. This transaction is classified as a discloseable transaction under the Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s Listing Rules due to its size, which requires the company to report and announce the transaction. The agreement involves a monthly rental payment of HK$71,925, with a deposit of HK$280,678.95 already paid.

More about Wanjia Group Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 119,582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$35.29M

For an in-depth examination of 0401 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue