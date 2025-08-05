Wanguo Gold Group Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd. ( (HK:3939) ) has provided an update.

Wanguo Gold Group Limited has announced that its board of directors will meet on August 15, 2025, to consider and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also discuss the potential recommendation of an interim dividend. This announcement signals the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting its market position and investor relations.

More about Wanguo International Mining Group Ltd.

Wanguo Gold Group Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the mining industry with a focus on gold production and related activities.

Average Trading Volume: 4,736,811

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$31.27B

Find detailed analytics on 3939 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue