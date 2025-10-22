WAM Strategic Value Ltd Updates Dividend Distribution Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from WAM Strategic Value Ltd ( (AU:WAR) ) is now available.

WAM Strategic Value Ltd has updated its previous announcement regarding its dividend distribution, specifically the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price and additional information about the DRP. This update pertains to the dividend for the six-month period ending June 30, 2025, with a record date of October 3, 2025. The announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to providing value to its shareholders through structured dividend distributions, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

More about WAM Strategic Value Ltd

WAM Strategic Value Ltd operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company provides strategic value investment opportunities, primarily through its listed investment company structure, targeting long-term capital growth and income generation for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 241,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Learn more about WAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue