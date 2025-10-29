WAM Microcap Ltd. Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WAM Microcap Ltd. ( (AU:WMI) ) has shared an update.

WAM Microcap Ltd. announced the application for the quotation of 1,000,622 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, issued under a dividend or distribution plan. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional liquidity, potentially benefiting shareholders by increasing the value and accessibility of their investments.

More about WAM Microcap Ltd.

WAM Microcap Ltd. operates in the financial industry, focusing on microcap investments. The company primarily deals with securities and investment opportunities in smaller companies, aiming to generate capital growth and income for its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 183,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

