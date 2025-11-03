WAM Income Maximiser Outperforms Benchmark and Launches Share Purchase Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

WAM Income Maximiser Limited ( (AU:WMX) ) just unveiled an update.

WAM Income Maximiser Limited announced a 1.6% increase in its investment portfolio for October 2025, outperforming its benchmark by 1.2%. The company is on track to meet its target income return on net tangible assets, which includes franking credits. Additionally, the board has introduced a Share Purchase Plan (SPP) allowing eligible shareholders to acquire shares at a discount, enhancing their exposure to quality investments and benefiting from fully franked dividends.

More about WAM Income Maximiser Limited

WAM Income Maximiser Limited is a listed investment company managed by Wilson Asset Management. It focuses on providing monthly franked dividends and capital growth by investing in high-quality Australian companies and corporate debt instruments. The company aims to select investments based on strong capital management and the ability to sustain or grow distributions over time.

Average Trading Volume: 190,265

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

See more insights into WMX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue