WAM Capital Ltd. Ceases Substantial Holding in G8 Education

The latest announcement is out from WAM Capital Ltd. ( (AU:WAM) ).

WAM Capital Ltd. has announced that it has ceased to be a substantial holder in G8 Education Limited as of August 26, 2024. This change in substantial holding may impact the company’s influence over voting interests and its strategic positioning within the market, potentially affecting stakeholders’ interests.

