WAM Alternative Assets Ltd Director Increases Stake

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd ( (AU:WMA) ) has provided an announcement.

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Cottier acquiring 787 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan. This change reflects the director’s increased stake in the company, potentially indicating confidence in the company’s future performance and aligning with shareholder interests.

More about WAM Alternative Assets Ltd

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd operates in the financial industry, focusing on alternative asset management. The company provides investment opportunities in various alternative asset classes, aiming to deliver superior returns to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 197,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

