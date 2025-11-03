WAM Alternative Assets Director Increases Stake Through DRP

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

WAM Alternative Assets Ltd ( (AU:WMA) ) has shared an announcement.

WAM Alternative Assets Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Kym Evans acquiring an additional 2,030 ordinary shares through a dividend reinvestment plan, bringing the total to 70,240 shares. This acquisition reflects the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects and may positively impact investor sentiment and the company’s market positioning.

More about WAM Alternative Assets Ltd

WAM Alternative Assets Limited operates in the financial industry, focusing on alternative asset management. The company provides investment opportunities in various asset classes, including private equity, real estate, and infrastructure, aiming to deliver superior returns to its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 197,125

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

