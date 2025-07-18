Wah Wo Holdings Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wah Wo Holdings Group Limited ( (HK:9938) ) has issued an announcement.

Wah Wo Holdings Group Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on August 22, 2025, in Hong Kong. Key agenda items include the adoption of the audited financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2025, re-election of directors, re-appointment of the independent auditor, and authorization for the board to manage share allotments and related financial instruments. These resolutions aim to ensure continued governance and financial management, potentially impacting shareholder value and company operations.

More about Wah Wo Holdings Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 226,969

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$101M

