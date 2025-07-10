Wah Sun Handbags Announces AGM with Key Financial Decisions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2683) ) has shared an update.

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 1, 2025, where key agenda items include the approval of financial statements, dividend payments, and the re-election of directors. The meeting will also address the authorization of the board to manage share allotments, which could impact the company’s strategic financial maneuvers and shareholder value.

More about Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd.

Wah Sun Handbags International Holdings Ltd. operates in the fashion industry, specializing in the production and distribution of handbags. The company is focused on expanding its market presence and enhancing its product offerings to cater to a diverse clientele.

Average Trading Volume: 577,018

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$306.5M

