Wacker Chemie AG Reports Q3 Decline Amid Market Challenges

Wacker Chemie AG is a global chemical company known for its specialty chemical products used in various industries, including automotive, construction, and life sciences, with a significant presence in the semiconductor and photovoltaic sectors.

In the third quarter of 2025, Wacker Chemie AG reported a decline in sales and earnings, aligning with market expectations but reflecting a challenging market environment. The company’s sales totaled €1.34 billion, a 6% decrease from the previous year, while EBITDA fell by 23% to €112 million, primarily due to lower prices and plant utilization rates.

Key financial metrics showed a negative net result of €-82 million for the quarter, with earnings per share at €-1.73. Despite the downturn, the company managed a positive net cash flow of €19 million, attributed to reduced inventories. Sales declined across all regions, with the Americas, Asia, and Europe experiencing decreases of 8%, 9%, and 3%, respectively. The company has initiated a project to achieve cost savings, aiming to implement measures by early 2026.

Looking ahead, Wacker Chemie AG has refined its full-year forecast, expecting sales and EBITDA to be at the lower end of their respective ranges. The company anticipates a negative net result for the year, reflecting ongoing macroeconomic challenges and competitive pressures, particularly from China. Management remains focused on cash and cost management to navigate the current economic landscape.

