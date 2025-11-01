Wabash National Faces Mixed Q3 Earnings Call

Wabash National ((WNC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Wabash National’s recent earnings call painted a mixed picture of the company’s performance and future outlook. While there was notable growth in parts and services and strategic expansions, significant challenges in the truck body business and overall market conditions led to a reduction in guidance.

Parts and Service Revenue Growth

The parts and service segment of Wabash National showcased resilience by delivering both sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter. The business achieved a 16% year-over-year increase and a 2% sequential rise, highlighting its robustness amid challenging market conditions.

Expansion of Upfit Centers

Wabash National successfully opened two new upfit centers in the third quarter, with plans to launch another in Phoenix in the fourth quarter. This strategic expansion sets the stage for continued growth and demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing its service offerings.

Trailers as a Service Initiative

The company continued to expand its Trailers as a Service (TaaS) initiative, introducing new capabilities such as predictive analytics and automated tracking. These advancements position Wabash National well for future demand recovery, leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Settlement of Legal Matter

A significant development in the third quarter was the finalization of a settlement related to a 2019 legal matter. This resolution brought clarity with a net adjustment of approximately $81 million, allowing the company to move forward without the overhang of legal uncertainty.

Decline in Truck Body Business

The truck body business faced considerable challenges, with lower production volumes resulting in revenue falling below guidance. This segment’s struggles were a key factor in the overall revenue decline for the quarter.

Overall Revenue and EPS Decline

Wabash National reported a third-quarter revenue of $382 million, which was below guidance. The adjusted net income was negative $21.2 million, or negative $0.51 per share, reflecting the impact of challenging market conditions and operational hurdles.

Reduced Full Year Guidance

The company lowered its full-year 2025 guidance to $1.5 billion in revenue and negative $2 in adjusted EPS, citing softer market conditions. This adjustment underscores the difficulties faced, particularly in the truck body business, and the need to recalibrate expectations.

Impact of Tariffs

Section 232 tariffs have begun to affect the competitive landscape, with an estimated $1 million impact from vendor price increases in the third quarter. This development adds another layer of complexity to the company’s operational challenges.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, Wabash National provided forward-looking guidance that highlighted persistent market challenges throughout the year. The company revised its full-year 2025 revenue and EPS expectations downward, with a forecast of $1.5 billion in revenue and an adjusted EPS of approximately negative $2. Despite the current soft market, Wabash remains optimistic for a gradual recovery starting in 2026, driven by pent-up replacement needs and improved freight conditions.

In summary, Wabash National’s earnings call reflected a mixed sentiment, with growth in certain areas overshadowed by significant challenges in others. The company’s strategic expansions and initiatives offer a positive outlook, but the current market conditions necessitate cautious optimism. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Wabash navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

