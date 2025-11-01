Wabash National Faces Mixed Q3 Earnings Call

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks 50 IndexAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsTrump Dashboard
New
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
AI Analyst Top Stocks
New
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Trump Dashboard
New
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Advertisement
Advertisement

Wabash National Faces Mixed Q3 Earnings Call

Wabash National Faces Mixed Q3 Earnings Call

Wabash National ((WNC)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

  • Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Wabash National’s recent earnings call painted a mixed picture of the company’s performance and future outlook. While there was notable growth in parts and services and strategic expansions, significant challenges in the truck body business and overall market conditions led to a reduction in guidance.

Parts and Service Revenue Growth

The parts and service segment of Wabash National showcased resilience by delivering both sequential and year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter. The business achieved a 16% year-over-year increase and a 2% sequential rise, highlighting its robustness amid challenging market conditions.

Expansion of Upfit Centers

Wabash National successfully opened two new upfit centers in the third quarter, with plans to launch another in Phoenix in the fourth quarter. This strategic expansion sets the stage for continued growth and demonstrates the company’s commitment to enhancing its service offerings.

Trailers as a Service Initiative

The company continued to expand its Trailers as a Service (TaaS) initiative, introducing new capabilities such as predictive analytics and automated tracking. These advancements position Wabash National well for future demand recovery, leveraging technology to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Settlement of Legal Matter

A significant development in the third quarter was the finalization of a settlement related to a 2019 legal matter. This resolution brought clarity with a net adjustment of approximately $81 million, allowing the company to move forward without the overhang of legal uncertainty.

Decline in Truck Body Business

The truck body business faced considerable challenges, with lower production volumes resulting in revenue falling below guidance. This segment’s struggles were a key factor in the overall revenue decline for the quarter.

Overall Revenue and EPS Decline

Wabash National reported a third-quarter revenue of $382 million, which was below guidance. The adjusted net income was negative $21.2 million, or negative $0.51 per share, reflecting the impact of challenging market conditions and operational hurdles.

Reduced Full Year Guidance

The company lowered its full-year 2025 guidance to $1.5 billion in revenue and negative $2 in adjusted EPS, citing softer market conditions. This adjustment underscores the difficulties faced, particularly in the truck body business, and the need to recalibrate expectations.

Impact of Tariffs

Section 232 tariffs have begun to affect the competitive landscape, with an estimated $1 million impact from vendor price increases in the third quarter. This development adds another layer of complexity to the company’s operational challenges.

Forward-Looking Guidance

During the earnings call, Wabash National provided forward-looking guidance that highlighted persistent market challenges throughout the year. The company revised its full-year 2025 revenue and EPS expectations downward, with a forecast of $1.5 billion in revenue and an adjusted EPS of approximately negative $2. Despite the current soft market, Wabash remains optimistic for a gradual recovery starting in 2026, driven by pent-up replacement needs and improved freight conditions.

In summary, Wabash National’s earnings call reflected a mixed sentiment, with growth in certain areas overshadowed by significant challenges in others. The company’s strategic expansions and initiatives offer a positive outlook, but the current market conditions necessitate cautious optimism. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how Wabash navigates these challenges in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App
1

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum Computing
AI
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Stocks
Dividend
Value
Biotech
Oil
Chinese
Chat GPT
Banks
Airline
Beer & Beverages
Energy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top Stocks
Smart Score Stocks
Stock Screener
Top Wall Street Analysts
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Top Penny Stocks
Unusual Options Activity
Top ETFs by Upside Potential
Advertisement