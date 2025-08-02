W.W. Grainger Reports Solid Q2 2025 Results

W.W. Grainger ( (GWW) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information W.W. Grainger presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, primarily serving North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom, known for its innovative technology and deep customer expertise. In its second-quarter earnings report for 2025, Grainger reported sales of $4.6 billion, marking a 5.6% increase from the previous year, with a diluted EPS of $9.97, up 4.8% on a reported basis. The company experienced a slight decline in operating margin to 14.9%, attributed to tariff-related factors, yet maintained strong cash flow, returning $336 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Key performance highlights include a 19.7% sales increase in the Endless Assortment segment, driven by MonotaRO and Zoro, while the High-Touch Solutions segment saw a more modest growth of 2.5%. Looking forward, Grainger has adjusted its full-year guidance, anticipating sales growth between 4.4% and 5.9%, and a slightly lower adjusted diluted EPS range due to ongoing tariff impacts, yet remains committed to delivering value to its stakeholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue