W.W. Grainger Reports Solid Q2 2025 Results

W.W. Grainger ( (GWW) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information W.W. Grainger presented to its investors.
Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
- Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions
- Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.
W.W. Grainger, Inc. is a leading distributor of maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, primarily serving North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom, known for its innovative technology and deep customer expertise. In its second-quarter earnings report for 2025, Grainger reported sales of $4.6 billion, marking a 5.6% increase from the previous year, with a diluted EPS of $9.97, up 4.8% on a reported basis. The company experienced a slight decline in operating margin to 14.9%, attributed to tariff-related factors, yet maintained strong cash flow, returning $336 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. Key performance highlights include a 19.7% sales increase in the Endless Assortment segment, driven by MonotaRO and Zoro, while the High-Touch Solutions segment saw a more modest growth of 2.5%. Looking forward, Grainger has adjusted its full-year guidance, anticipating sales growth between 4.4% and 5.9%, and a slightly lower adjusted diluted EPS range due to ongoing tariff impacts, yet remains committed to delivering value to its stakeholders.