Vysarn Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Vysarn Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 27, 2025, at the South of Perth Yacht Club in Applecross, Western Australia. The meeting will cover the company’s Annual Report for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, and will include a resolution on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. The resolution is advisory and non-binding, with voting restrictions applied to certain parties involved in the report.

