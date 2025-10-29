VVT Med Expands U.S. Market Presence with Northwell Health Order and Investor Relations Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DXI Capital ( (TSE:VVTM) ) has issued an update.

VVT Med Inc. has secured an initial order for its ScleroSafe™ technology from Northwell Health, a major U.S. healthcare network, marking a significant entry into the U.S. public hospital market. This milestone is expected to enhance VVT’s positioning in the U.S. market, serving as a reference for other hospital systems considering the product. Additionally, VVT has entered into investor relations agreements with I3 Capital Group and Revolution Small Cap Marketing to boost its visibility among investors and the financial community, following its recent public listing.

More about DXI Capital

VVT Med Inc. is a manufacturer specializing in next-generation, minimally-invasive treatments for varicose veins. The company focuses on providing innovative solutions like its flagship ScleroSafe™ technology to streamline varicose vein procedures, aiming to minimize pain and post-procedure care.

Average Trading Volume: 28,859

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

