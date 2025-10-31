Vulcan Steel Limited Hosts 2025 Hybrid Annual Shareholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Vulcan Steel Ltd. ( (AU:VSL) ) has shared an announcement.

Vulcan Steel Limited announced its 2025 annual meeting of shareholders, which will be a hybrid event allowing both in-person and virtual attendance. The meeting will feature presentations and addresses from the Chair of the Board and management, providing insights into the company’s operations and strategic direction.

Founded in 1995, Vulcan Steel Limited is an Australasian-wide industrial product distributor and value-added processor. The company operates 80 logistics and processing facilities and employs approximately 1,650 staff across its Steel, Metals, and Roofing divisions.

