vTv Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Diabetes Trial: A Potential Game-Changer?

vTv Therapeutics Inc. ((VTVT)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 clinical trial titled ‘Cadisegliatin as Adjunctive Therapy in Type 1 Diabetes: A 26-Week Double-Blind, Randomized, Placebo-Controlled Phase 3 Study.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy of cadisegliatin, a glucokinase activator, in reducing hypoglycemia incidents in Type 1 Diabetes patients when used alongside insulin.

The trial tests cadisegliatin in two dosages, 800 mg once daily (QD) and 800 mg twice daily (BID), against a placebo. The goal is to enhance insulin therapy by minimizing hypoglycemia risks.

This interventional study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with triple masking, focusing on treatment efficacy. Participants, care providers, and investigators are blinded to the treatment allocations.

The study began on June 14, 2024, with an expected primary completion in 2025. The latest update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment efforts.

This study could influence vTv Therapeutics’ stock performance by potentially enhancing its market position if successful. Investors should monitor developments closely, as positive outcomes could impact the competitive landscape in diabetes treatment.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details accessible on the ClinicalTrials portal.

