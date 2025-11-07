Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Strengthens Board for U.S. Expansion

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals ( (TSE:VM) ) has provided an announcement.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has appointed Virginia Alling as an independent director to its board, enhancing its strategic positioning for U.S. market expansion. With over 30 years of experience in corporate banking and capital markets, Alling’s expertise is expected to drive U.S. capital market access and strategic growth, complementing recent board appointments. This move underscores Voyageur’s commitment to assembling a high-caliber board to support commercialization efforts, including FDA approvals and scaling operations, aligning with its vision of sustainable growth and value creation for shareholders.

More about Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a Canadian public company focused on developing pharmaceutical-grade barium and iodine for medical imaging contrast media. The company aims to become a key player in the barium and iodine contrast markets by vertically integrating these sectors and producing its own high-performance, cost-effective imaging contrast agents. Voyageur is also working on the development of new endo fullerene drugs and plans to transition into a high-margin domestic manufacturer of radiology drugs. The company owns a 100% interest in the Frances Creek barium sulphate project, which offers a rare and exceptional grade mineral suitable for the pharmaceutical marketplace.

Average Trading Volume: 98,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$26.77M

Learn more about VM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue