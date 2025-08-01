Volution Group Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Volution ( (GB:FAN) ) has issued an announcement.

Volution Group plc has announced its total voting rights, with an issued share capital of 200 million ordinary shares, of which 197,987,230 carry voting rights. This update is crucial for shareholders to determine their notification requirements under the FCA’s rules, impacting how they manage their interests in the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FAN) stock is a Buy with a £700.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Volution stock, see the GB:FAN Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FAN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FAN is a Outperform.

Volution’s strong financial performance is the primary driver of the score, supported by positive corporate events and a generally bullish technical trend. High valuation limits the score slightly, while the dividend yield provides moderate support.

More about Volution

Volution Group plc is a leading international designer and manufacturer of energy-efficient indoor air quality solutions. The company operates through 29 key brands across the UK, Continental Europe, and Australasia, providing innovative products to enhance indoor environments.

Average Trading Volume: 379,644

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.33B

